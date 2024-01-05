Christmas Lights and Holiday Events in Houston

The Christmas lights are shining bright all around Houston! Several weeks-long holiday events are underway leading up to the holiday. Here's a look at those events all around the Houston area, as well as some popular neighborhoods to visit during the holidays.

See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light as you stroll through the holiday scenes and glowing animal-themed lanterns. Pose in front of the 33-foot-tall holiday tree or stroll through a canopy of glowing flowers and butterflies in the Hanging Pollinator Garden. Santa will be at his workshop at Twiga Cafe until Dec. 23 for photos. When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030 Cost: Varies by date Click here for more information. Visit 11 different holiday-themed "villages" across Downtown Houston to see stunning light displays and participate in family-friendly seasonal activitie





