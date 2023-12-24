Christmas Eve at Mom's House

Every year, my mom hosts Christmas Eve at her house, with dozens of guests and pounds of food. It’s a big event and it’s a blast. If she’d chosen to exploit my young and wild escapades in order to turn us into reality television billionaires, I have no doubt her shindig could blow all the Kardashians’ Christmas parties right into the Pacific Ocean. Normally, my job is to wrap presents (including everything my dad didn’t wrap), go to the liquor store, and curate the cheese board.

But last year I completed the Big Task: cleaning the living room. I had offered before but my mom (Susie) prefers to do it herself because, as she says, “I just know how to do it and how I want it done so it’s just easier if I do it all myself.” This used to drive me fucking insane, but now that I’m older (and recently moved in with my boyfriend), I’ve never understood her more. A freak winter storm forced her to take me up on my offer; the power had gone out the night before due to high winds and rain. (No, this isn’t a climate change story.





Jezebel » / 🏆 153. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Christmas Light HouseA resident of Naperville shares their experience of visiting a Taylor Swift-themed Christmas light house, which has become a popular attraction in the area. The house is decorated by the Scott family and features a different theme each year.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Republican Rep. George Santos Defiant as House Prepares to Expel HimEmbattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York remains defiant as the House prepares to take up a third resolution to expel him from Congress. Santos criticizes his colleagues in Congress and warns that expelling him will haunt them in the future. He accuses them of bullying and seeks to link him with lawmakers who were expelled from the lower chamber.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Hunter Biden Subpoenaed for Testimony by House Oversight CommitteePresident Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been subpoenaed for closed-door testimony by the House Oversight Committee. Hunter Biden criticized the subpoena, claiming it could be manipulated. Republicans expect full cooperation.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Experience the Magic of the White House Holiday DecorationsStep inside the White House during the holidays and experience the magical decorations that capture the delight and imagination of children. From Christmas trees to Santa's sleigh, every room is adorned with holiday cheer.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Jacqueline Kennedy's Letter to Lady Bird Johnson: Preserving the White House LegacyJacqueline Kennedy wrote a letter to Lady Bird Johnson after her husband's assassination, asking her to continue initiatives close to her heart. Kennedy shared her thoughts on preserving the White House and making it a welcoming place.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

2023 White House Holiday Decor UnveiledThe 2023 White House holiday decor was unveiled, aiming to inspire visitors to embrace the magic and joy of the season. The display includes Santa's sleigh, a working train, and a Gingerbread White House. It features 98 Christmas trees, 14,975 feet of ribbon, and over 142,425 holiday lights.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »