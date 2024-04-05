Christina Applegate Opens Up About Her Experience with Multiple Sclerosis

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices. We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)" in which"the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body." MS can come with a variety of symptoms, and Applegate has opened up about the first signs of MS that she noticed in her own body as well as how those symptoms have evolved over the years. Additionally, she's spoken out about how the disease has impacted her acting career and revealed whether she plans to take on any more roles.. After COVID-related delays, the third season was set to begin filming in 202

Christina Applegate Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms Acting Career Future Roles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BestLifeOnline / 🏆 533. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christina Applegate Opens Up About the Agony of Fighting MSActress Christina Applegate, who has been battling multiple sclerosis (MS) since 2021, shared her struggles with the debilitating disease on Monday.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Christina Applegate Opens Up About When MS Symptoms StartedAnna Kaplan is a news and trending reporter for TODAY.com.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Christina Applegate Opens Up About ‘Lying My Ass Off’ to Robin RobertsThe actress reflected on her experience with breast cancer, saying that downplaying her diagnosis “did no service to anyone.”

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Christina Applegate Opens Up About Breast Cancer Struggle'I was taking off my bra and crying every night,' she said.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Christina Applegate Opens Up About Her MS Relapse and Excruciating PainActress Christina Applegate shares an update on her multiple sclerosis (MS) and reveals she is currently in a relapse, experiencing intense pain and bizarre sensations. She discusses her struggles with MS during a recent episode, highlighting the challenges she faces, including being unable to walk and not having showered for weeks.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Christina Applegate says her ‘legs are just done’ amid MS relapseChristina Applegate shared a candid account of how she was struggling to maintain her personal hygiene amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »