Christiania Residents Take Action to Remove Criminals from Hashish Market

The aging hippies of Christiania in Copenhagen are taking action to remove criminals from their community's hashish market . They have started digging up Pusher Street , where the illegal sales take place, in order to receive government funding for the area's renovation.

This move comes after years of violent clashes between criminal gangs and police over the control of the lucrative market.

Christiania Copenhagen Hippies Hashish Market Criminals Illegal Sales Pusher Street Government Funding Renovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents at town hall furious over dog attacks, lack of city actionA San Antonio resident lashed out at city officials over maulings, roaming dogs and calls to ACS that went unanswered.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Half Moon Bay residents demand action after storm-damaged road temporarily turned into one-waySan Mateo County officials changed Mirada Road to a one-way street for safety after the storms and waves caused significant damage to it. However, the repairs have yet to start.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Residents call for ACS action as stray dog issue plagues San Antonio neighborhoodSAN ANTONIO - Basketball hoops sit abandoned in the street. On a beautiful afternoon, porch swings are empty. Residents in the Central Los Angeles Heights neigh

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Residents call for ACS action as stray dog issue plagues San Antonio neighborhoodSAN ANTONIO - Basketball hoops sit abandoned in the street. On a beautiful afternoon, porch swings are empty. Residents in the Central Los Angeles Heights neigh

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

South Austin residents demand action following nude invader exposes homelessness, drug issuesAUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- Homelessness, drug-use, and mental health concerns in a south Austin neighborhood are being highlighted, after a naked man broke into a

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Residents Demand Action to Address Dangerous Intersection After Fatal CrashResidents in the Cascade-Fairwood community are calling for immediate action to address the dangerous intersection where a multi-vehicle crash resulted in four fatalities. The community is urging elected officials to take action and implement solutions to prevent further accidents.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »