Christian theologian sues Methodist Bible university over dismissal for social media post on homosexuality

A Christian theologian has filed a lawsuit against a Methodist Bible university claiming the school discriminated against him after he was fired over a social media post on homosexuality. Dr. Aaron Edwards taught theology at Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, for seven years before his dismissal in March. He was accused of 'bringing the college into disrepute' with posts on X, condemning the growing acceptance of homosexuality within the church. 'Homosexuality is invading the Church.

Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this b/c they’re busy apologizing for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true. This is a 'Gospel issue', by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour,' the theologian wrote on February 19. Edwards told Fox News Digital this post and others defending it caused blowback from LGBTQ activists, prompting his employer, Cliff College, to release a statement calling his post 'unacceptable' and 'inappropriate





