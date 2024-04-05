Christian symbols removed from San Antonio veterans hospital after complaint

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital in San Antonio has removed Christian symbols that included an “Easter tree” and “He is risen” signs after a civil rights group known for fighting such imagery at military bases complained about them. The hospital, one of two in-patient medical centers in South Texas operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said it took down the tree and signs this week.
The action came after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation said they were examples of a “shove-Christianity-in-everyone’s faces” attitude and wouldn’t be allowed even in VA chapels, which the foundation said are required to be religiously neutral. The organization advocates against religious proselytizing in the armed services. RELATED: Dirty surgical tools are a problem at a San Antonio veterans hospital The foundation made public photos it said were shot inside the medical center. One shows a Christmas tree with a bow atop it in a waiting room of a geriatric clini
