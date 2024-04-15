Christian Pilgrims Continue to Visit Holy Sites in Israel Despite Ongoing Conflict

GALILEE, Israel — Christian pilgrims continued to visit holy sites in Israel this weekend, despite the ongoing war against Hamas and the massive missile attack by Iran against Israel on Saturday night into Sunday.There were long lines — shorter than usual, but long nonetheless — at stations within the Church of the Holy Sepuchre on Saturday, as pilgrims knelt in prayer or marveled in awe, seeing and feeling a physical connection to their faith.

Christians have been subjected to social and political pressure in Bethlehem as they have become a minority, relative to Muslims, and they have suffered from the Palestinian Authority’s policies as well. However, neither that history, nor the ongoing threat of terror, kept pilgrims and tourists from visiting this weekend.

On Sunday, just hours after Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, the scene at the Sea of Galilee — the setting for much of the New Testament — was peaceful, with a serene and beautiful sunrise heralding a new day.

