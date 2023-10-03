| Christian McCaffrey is putting up huge numbers, but he isn’t the NFL MVP

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is racking up yards and touchdowns. Does he have an MVP case? (Matt Freed/AP)With the NFL season four weeks old, the conversation about the league’s most valuable player is starting to percolate.

While quarterbacks like Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Buffalo’s Josh Allen have gotten plenty of buzz after putting up video game numbers, perhaps no player has generated more momentum this week than San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, fresh off a four-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. As you would expect, the Bay Area is leading the charge. The Athletic’s, all advocated for McCaffrey’s inclusion in the MVP race by Monday morning, spurred on by his league-leading 600 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL. McCaffrey, in fact, is just the third player in NFL history with at least 600 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in his first four games. At first glance, it might make sense for McCaffrey to be included a top MVP candidate, but a quick peek behind the numbers — along with a glance at historical precedent — reveals that he remains far off the mark..

McCaffrey, on the other hand, ranks only 34th in expected points added this season, and by that metric is not even one of the two most valuable players on his own team. That distinction belongs to quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Why the disconnect between what we are seeing on the field — and in televised highlights — and how much value all those scoring plays add to 49ers? Mainly because rushing the football is just not as valuable as players, coaches and fans think. Using expected points data since 2002, a team adds approximately 14 points over a 17-game season via passing plays, and loses around 24 points via running plays, per analytics site TruMedia. If you limit the rushing data to carries by running backs, the picture is even worse. Traditional metrics paint a similar picture. Passing plays in that span have yielded 6.2 yards per play while rushing plays earned 4.2 yards per play. Passing plays earned a first down 32 percent of the time while rushing plays moved the chains 23 percent of the time. And so every time McCaffrey carries the ball, he’s fighting uphill by participating in a less effective and less valuable type of play.For example, let’s run through McCaffrey’s performance in Week 4, which generated so much MVP chatter. His first touchdown was a one-yard run up the middle. Before the play, we’d expect a team to score 6½ points, on average, from that down and distance (second and one on the 1-yard line), so the value McCaffrey added, ½ point, was very low. After all, the NFL is loaded with running backs able to punch it in from one yard out. His second touchdown also came from inside the red zone. Before that 18-yard run on first down, we would have expected a team to score nearly five points, on average, from that down and distance, leaving McCaffrey with two points of added value. He caught a six-yard touchdown pass for his third score (1.8 expected points added) and had a two-yard touchdown run for his fourth and final score (0.8 expected points added). Add those up with his nonscoring plays, and McCaffrey added eight points more than expected in the 49ers’ 19-point win over the Cardinals.Aiyuk’s 42-yard catch in the second quarter, by comparison — a play that moved the 49ers from their own 36-yard line to the Arizona 22 — improved the 49ers’ expected scoring total for that drive by almost three points. His 25-yard catch in the third quarter from San Francisco’s 32-yard line added almost two expected points. In all, Aiyuk caught passes all six times he was targeted, with four of the plays going for at least 25 yards, gaining 148 yards. He added 10 points more than expected for San Francisco — a bigger total than McCaffrey, even with the latter’s four touchdowns.

My guess is the recent proliferation of contextual metrics like expected points added is why running backs like Alexander (60th in expected points added in 2005), Tomlinson (23rd in 2006) and Peterson (77th in 2012) were able to win the MVP awards in the pre-analytics era — and why a receiver like Cooper Kupp did not do so afterfinished third in the MVP voting

behind quarterbacks Rodgers and Tom Brady. Kupp managed to add 107 expected points via his play that season, but that ranked him seventh overall — behind six passers.Using logistic regression on historical expected points added data can tell us how likely a player is to win the MVP award in a given season. By modeling the probability of winning as a function of expected points added, we can quantify the relationship. A higher expected points added is likely to increase a player’s odds of winning the award. By this method — which doesn’t account for the possibility of injury or a dramatic change in performance — a trio of quarterbacks are the front-runners for the league’s MVP award: Tagovailoa, Purdy and Allen. Those three lead the NFL in expected points added after four weeks, with wide receivers Keenan Allen (who has 35 catches for 434 yards and three touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers) and Davante Adams (33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders) next in line.