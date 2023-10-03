Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio for ‘The Legend Tour 2023′

Chris Tucker attends Amazon Studios' world premiere of"AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.– Funnyman Chris Tucker is coming to San Antonio this fall for “The Legend Tour 2023″ — his first major stand-up comedy tour in more than a decade.

The “Friday” and “Rush Hour” star will perform on Nov. 2 at the Majestic Theatre, the venue announced on Monday.JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023 is coming to the Majestic Theatre November 2nd! Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 11am. 🎟️Tucker also added a show in Irving on Nov. 1 and a second date in Houston, where he will perform on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement to The Rolling Stone. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Comedian Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next monthTucker is stopping in the Alamo City as part of The Legends Tour, his first set of stand-up road dates in more than a decade.

Chris Tucker to bring comedy tour to San Antonio's Majestic TheatreWOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos, Sabinal, Poth, Poteet, Pleasanton, Pearsall, New Braunfels, Live Oak, Kerrville, Hondo, Helotes, Goliad, Fredericksburg, Floresville, Eagle Pass, Devine, Del Rio, Cuero, Crystal City, Converse, Cibolo, Castroville, Carrizo Springs, Boerne, Bandera.

San Antonio police searching for wanted man who left hospital; public asked to use cautionSan Antonio police are searching for a wanted man who left the San Antonio State Hospital.

Chris Tucker to Pay $3.6M In Settlement Over Back Taxes CaseThe 'Rush Hour’ star has been paying back taxes for over a decade.

Chris Tucker to Pay $3.6M In Settlement Over Back Taxes CaseThe 'Rush Hour' star has been paying back taxes for over a decade.

Chris Tucker to Pay Over $3.5 Million Settlement in Back TaxesThe Rush Hour star has been embroiled in tax issues for years