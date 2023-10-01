Chris Snow, Flames assistant GM who raised ALS awareness fighting disease, dies at 42

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow died at age 42 after a lengthy public battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Snow a “remarkable man whose courageous and relentless battle with ALS has been an inspiration to so many.

” “An innovative student of our game with an expertise in data analysis, Chris supervised the creation and build out of the Flames’ analytics department and was influential in all facets of the Club’s Hockey Operations decision-making,” Bettman said. “First and foremost, however, he was a beloved husband to Kelsie, a devoted dad to Cohen and Willa, and a friend to everyone in hockey fortunate enough to have met him. The Snows’ willingness to share the trials and triumphs of Chris’ lengthy ALS journey has inspired so many and profoundly increased awareness of the need to find a cure for this debilitating disease.”

The family became a source of hope inspiration within the hockey community since Snow was diagnosed in June 2019 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

