Chris Snow, Flames' assistant GM, dead at 42 after suffering 'catastrophic brain injury'

Calgary assistant general manager Chris Snow poses in the visiting team's suite at TD Garden in Boston as he Bruins host the Flames on Feb. 25, 2020."Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity and hope," Calgary general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement."Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard.

"Through his journey Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.

Kelsie Snow also put out a gut-wrenching post about her husband.

According to the team website, he was initially given six to 18 months to live.

Snow had enrolled in a clinical trial shortly after his diagnosis. According to his wife, the treatment was meant to silence the"effects of the mutated gene."

Chris Snow, with his wife Kelsie, and their children Cohen, 10, and Willa, 7, announce the Norris Trophy winner at the NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.Snow joined the

in 2011. He was named assistant general manager just months before his diagnosis in 2019.

According to Sportsnet, his father and two uncles and a cousin have all died from ALS.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.