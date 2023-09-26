Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo rips Joe Namath for putting Zach Wilson on blast

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo ripped Jets legend Joe Namath on Tuesday for his public criticism of Zach Wilson. “[Are] they going to knock Joe Willie Namath? Namath is the reason they are the Jets,” Russo said. “The problem is, is that Zach Wilson has been destroyed by every Jets fan that I know of and killed. Again, tarred and feathered.

“And the last thing the kid needs, and I actually feel sorry for him. The last thing he needs is Joe Willie to go on a big radio program on the Jets’ station … and basically call the guy incompetent and get him outta here, not tomorrow, yesterday. I mean that’s a tough spot, geez.”@yesnetwork/YouTube

The 80-year-old Namath appeared on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York on Monday and was asked if he took any positives out of Wilson’s performance on Sunday.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was not pleased with Joe Namath’s comments.Russo also said no one from the Jets’ organization — owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas nor head coach Robert Saleh, can publicly go after Namath, even if they disagree because he is the one “beacon of light” in the franchise’s history.

“No, I didn’t take anything positive out of it yesterday. It was awful,” said Namath, who