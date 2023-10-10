Chris Colfer's new book series for young people will launch in 2024

This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows “Roswell Johnson Saves the World” by Chris Colfer, releasing on June 4. (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers via AP)This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows “Roswell Johnson Saves the World” by Chris Colfer, releasing on June 4.

Colfer, who became famous for his Golden Globe-winning role as Kurt Hummel in “Glee,” is known to readers for such best-selling series as “The Land of Stories” and “Tale of Magic.”

Read more:

AP »

Chris Colfer's new book series for young people will launch in 2024The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy.

UK set to have weakest growth among G7 in 2024, IMF forecastsUK set to have weakest growth among G7 in 2024, IMF forecasts

2024 Kia EV9 Full Pricing Released, Tops Out At $75,395 For GT-LineUS prices for the Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV range from $56,395 for the base EV9 Light RWD trim to $75,395 for GT-Line range-topper.

2024 Kia EV9 Full Pricing Released, Tops Out At $75,395 For GT-LineUS prices for the Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV range from $56,395 for the base EV9 Light RWD trim to $75,395 for GT-Line range-topper.

How Kennedy Family Reacted to RFK Jr.'s 2024 Announcement'What a sad and disgraceful statement,' wrote one RFK Jr. fan, while another thanked the siblings for 'speaking out.'

Hamas attack on Israel rocks 2024 presidential campaign, instantly altering the political conversationThe surprise attack on Israel by Hamas instantly elevates foreign policy to the top of the conversation for candidates in the 2024 presidential race.