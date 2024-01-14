Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Bid, Vows to Warn Against Second Trump Term

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suspends his Republican presidential bid, citing no pathway to victory and vowing to warn against a second Trump term.





fox13seattle » / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Christie suspends 2024 presidential campaign, clearing path for Haley in New HampshireFormer New Jersey governor Chris Christie suspends his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, creating more opportunities for former U.N. ambassador Haley in New Hampshire.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from BallotFormer President Donald Trump appeals a ruling by Maine's secretary of state and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

The Indictment of Trump: A Dark Year in American PoliticsThe most extraordinary development in American politics this year was, without a doubt, the indictment of Trump in four separate criminal cases, totalling ninety-one alleged felonies.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Maine Secretary of State Removes Trump from Presidential Primary BallotMaine’s Democratic secretary of state removes former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide Trump's eligibility.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

President Biden's Approval Rating Lower Than Obama and TrumpPresident Joe Biden's approval rating is lower than Barack Obama's and Donald Trump's at this point before their re-elections. Recent polls show Biden's approval rating declining to 40%, the lowest mark of his presidency. He is also trailing Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible for the state's 2024 presidential ballot due to his role in the attempted Jan. 6 overthrow of the federal government. The decision is stayed until Jan. 4 or until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the matter.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »