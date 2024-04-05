Choosing the Healthiest Cooking Oil: What Dietitians Say

Cooking oil is a kitchen staple. It can help prevent sticking, sear meat or vegetables to perfection, moisten a cake, dress a salad and so much more. At the grocery store, you'll find an endless array of oils from plants, seeds and other sources. It may leave you wondering: which type of cooking oil is the healthiest? Does it matter if it comes in a big plastic jug or a fancy glass bottle? Where the oil comes from and how it's processed can impact its nutrition content and flavor.
In short, not all oil is equal. We spoke to dietitians about what to look for when choosing a cooking oil, which oils are healthiest and which oils to limit or avoid."Cooking oil can definitely be part of a healthy diet," says Natalie Rizzo, registered dietitian and nutrition editor for TODAY.co
Cooking Oil Health Benefits Dietitians Nutrition Healthy Diet
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »
Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »