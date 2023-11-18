Choosing Between High-Yield Savings Accounts and Money Market Funds

Consumers looking to earn high interest on their savings while retaining easy access to their cash are often torn between high-yield savings accounts and money market funds . "They're both very, very safe and offer liquidity," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.The purpose of each is similar.

They generally serve as repositories for emergency funds or savings earmarked for the short term, perhaps to buy a car, home or vacation, said Kamila Elliott, a certified financial planner and CEO of Collective Wealth Partners, based in Atlanta. That's because money market funds and high-yield savings accounts are stable and allow for easy access — two essential traits when saving money you can't afford to lose and might need in a pinch, said Elliott, a member of theHere's a look at more stories on how to manage, grow and protect your money for the years ahead.Plus, their yields are often higher than those of a traditional bank savings accoun





Read more: CNBC » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: High-yield checking vs. high-yield savings accounts: Which is better?You'll get the best of both worlds when you use both, high-yield checking and savings accounts.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

NBCLA: 10-year Treasury yield rises as high as 4.98% ahead of Powell speechU.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year Treasury extending its latest multiyear high as investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Why you should open a high-yield checking account nowA high-yield checking account has multiple advantages. Here's why you should open one now.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Japan's 10-year yield hits new decade high on BOJ tweak speculationJapan's 10-year yield hits new decade high on BOJ tweak speculation

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

CBSNEWS: How much can you make by depositing $20,000 into a high-yield savings account?Depositing $20,000 into a high-yield savings account could lead to some big returns on your money.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Is a high-yield checking account worth it?A high-yield checking account could be valuable for many users now. Here's what to know.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »