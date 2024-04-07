Choosing Between a Hybrid or an Electric Vehicle: Factors to Consider

Many drivers are choosing between a hybrid or an electric vehicle as their next car, and cost is a big factor. Auto companies have moved to a message of " consumer choice " as EV sales remain sluggish and they push back plans to aggressively rollout electric models. But it's not just about cost: driving habits , how long you plan to own the car, likely costs over time and where you live should also help determine whether an EV is still the better buy.
A range of new and growing options exist on the car dealer lot when it comes to hybrid and electric vehicles, but if you've been following the headlines lately, decisions made by major automakers reflect a market tilting more hybrid than EV. Ford just announced it's delaying an EV pickup and in the short-term with the idea of "consumer choice" back in among car companies from Ford to General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin, which are all scaling back or delaying their electric vehicle plans. But finding the best bang for your buck can be complicated. These decisions often turn on factors such as upfront cost, driving habits, how long you plan to own the car, likely costs over time and even what area of the country you live in. The answer isn't always straightforward even amid headlines screaming hybrid. Here are some tips to help car buyers make the right decision
