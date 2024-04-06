Cholesterol-lowering drug shows potential benefits in trial

Cholesterol -lowering drug CSL112 did not significantly reduce the primary endpoint of cardiovascular death , but showed some potential benefits in a recent trial. Lead investigator, C. Michael Gibson, MD, believes the results support the concept of raising ApoA1 or HDL , but patients need to be hyperlipidemic to benefit.

