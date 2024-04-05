Choice Words with Samantha Bee: Karamo

We’re bringing you an episode of Choice Words with Samantha Bee from our friends at Lemonada Media. In this episode, Sam speaks with Queer Eye ’s Karamo about the biggest choices he’s made in his life, his unconventional journey to fatherhood, and how he learned to stop living in fear.

They talk about his experience as the first openly gay Black man on reality TV (remember The Real World: Philadelphia?!), how his social work background helped him land his iconic role on Queer Eye, and the best ways to invite vulnerability in men

Choice Words Samantha Bee Karamo Queer Eye Reality TV Fatherhood Fear Vulnerability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garfield's Odie Only Ever Spoke 2 Words, But They Were the Perfect ChoiceOdie broke his silence just once.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

In a relationship, sometimes actions speak louder than words.Expressions of appreciation can be healing in relationships, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Samantha Markle’s Lawsuit Against Meghan Markle: Everything to KnowSamantha Markle addressed her tumultuous relationship with half-sister Meghan Markle in a lawsuit filed in March 2022 — all the details

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Samantha Markle’s Defamation Case Against Meghan DismissedA judge ruled in Meghan Markle’s favor Tuesday when she dismissed the defamation suit her half-sister, Samantha, brought in 2022, accusing the duchess of lying.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle's Appeal Could be CostlyMeghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit was dismissed by a judge on March 12 but she can appeal the decision

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Women’s History Month: Women Who Drive the Arts in the Automotive WorldAmy Shore, Christi Schimpke, and Samantha Zimmermann blend art and the automobile.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »