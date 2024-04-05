Choice Words with Samantha Bee: Karamo

We’re bringing you an episode of Choice Words with Samantha Bee from our friends at Lemonada Media. In this episode, Sam speaks with Queer Eye ’s Karamo about the biggest choices he’s made in his life, his unconventional journey to fatherhood, and how he learned to stop living in fear.
They talk about his experience as the first openly gay Black man on reality TV (remember The Real World: Philadelphia?!), how his social work background helped him land his iconic role on Queer Eye, and the best ways to invite vulnerability in men
Choice Words Samantha Bee Karamo Queer Eye Reality TV Fatherhood Fear Vulnerability
