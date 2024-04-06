Chipotle Employee Shot by Customer in Michigan Over Guacamole Argument

A Chipotle employee in Southfield, Michigan was shot in the leg by a customer Friday night, police sources told FOX 2. The shooting stemmed from an argument over guacamole. The shooting took place at a Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive, around 6:50 p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition , according to a release from Southfield police. He was transported to a hospital, where he is being treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Witnesses reported that the customer walked around the counter and tried to grab his food before the shooting occurred

