Chip Roy lashes out at 'MAGA camp' over McCarthy vote

to oust McCarthy by a vote of 216-210 on Tuesday. The motion to vacate was filed by Gaetz, of Florida, on Monday after months of brewing tensions in the House GOP, which came to a head after McCarthy's deal with Democrats over the weekendGaetz and other hardline Republicans demanded budget cuts but McCarthy instead backed the 45-day deal.

, the Texas Republican took aim at the"MAGA camp" over the vote, saying the"speaker reflects the Republican conference." "Some of our brothers and sisters—particularly in the, you know, MAGA camp, I think— particularly enjoy the circular firing squad," Roy said, before rebuffing critics who referred to him as a Republican In Name Only (RINO)."You want to come at me and call me a RINO? You can kiss my a**.

"You go around talking your big game and you thumping your chest on Twitter? Yeah. Come to my office, come have a debate, mother," he said. Roy then went on to say that he"respects" that Gaetz and the other seven Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy want to change things, but disagrees with their method.

In the nearly five-minute clip of the interview with Deace, shared on X, Roy said going"in a fit of rage to go down and just blow stuff up I don't think is the right path."

