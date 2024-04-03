Chinese Warplanes and Naval Ships Surround Taiwan in Largest Coordinated Display This Year

Dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around the island of Taiwan this week, the largest coordinated display this year. At least 30 planes and nine ships were detected in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND). '30 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s northern, middle line, and SW ADIZ,' the Taiwanese MND announced via social media. ' have monitored the situation and employed appropriate force to respond.' 'The Republic of China' is the official name of Taiwan, compared to its mainland, communist contemporary, the People's Republic of China. BIDEN, CHINA'S XI HOLD PHONE CALL ON TAIWAN, AI, TRADE The coordinated display of military force by the People's Liberation Army around Taiwan followed a phone call between leaders of the People's Republic of China and the United State

