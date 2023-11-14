Chinese Ships Surround Philippine Vessels in South China Sea

Dozens of Chinese ships descended on Second Thomas Shoal Friday because Beijing was probing what it sees as a weak link in the Philippines' presence in the strategic South China Sea, according to analysts.

The showdown took place as five Philippine ships, en route to resupply the Philippine marines stationed at the World War II-era tank landing ship the BRP Sierra Madre, were intercepted by more than twice as many Chinese vessels, which video footage shows boxing in, or what the Philippines has called 'corralling' the ships. A Chinese crew also blasted a Philippine ship with a water cannon. Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin Shoal and Beijing calls Renai Jiao, is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands. The Philippines deliberately grounded the Sierra Madre there in 1999 to lay claim to the feature, and the marines living there rely on regular shipments of supplies, as well as construction materials, to keep the dilapidated hulk togethe

