Chinese President Xi Jinping Prepares Military Forces for War

Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing his military forces for war and directing the rest of the country to prepare for economic hardships that conflict would bring. He has called on government officials and the population to prepare for worst-case scenarios as tensions with the United States and its allies in the region escalate.

