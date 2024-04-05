Chinese Mobsters Flooding the US through Unsecured Mexican Border

The recent revelation that Chinese mobsters are entering the United States illegally through the unsecured Mexican border is not just a cause for concern — it's a full-blown crisis that demands immediate action. As reported in The Oklahoma n recently, Oklahoma is now grappling with the influx of Chinese criminal elements flooding the state, engaging in violent turf wars, drug trafficking and even murder.

This disturbing development underscores the urgent need to address the Biden administration's failure to secure our southern border and protect American citizens from dangerous threats. It is deeply troubling that President Joe Biden and his administration, including 'Immigration Czar' Kamala Harris, have remained passive in the face of this escalating crisis. While thousands of undocumented Chinese individuals, including members of the Chinese mafia, continue to enter our country unlawfully, the administration has failed to take decisive action to safeguard our nation's security

