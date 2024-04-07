Chinese military conducts patrols in response to US naval maneuvers

The Chinese military said on Sunday that it had conducted air and maritime patrols and that all activities that 'disrupt the South China Sea' were under control, in an apparent response to the naval maneuvers of the United States and its allies. Defense officials from the United States , Japan, Australia, and the Philippines announced on Saturday that they would conduct joint exercises at sea to safeguard the rule of law and defend the right to navigation and overflight of the waters.

China has long-standing territorial disputes with several Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea, a major shipping route. Skirmishes with the Philippines in particular have led to clashes in the past year. The United States has conducted joint patrols with the Philippines in a show of support. China says that the United States is fueling tensions by interfering in the disputes

China Military Patrols South China Sea United States Naval Maneuvers Territorial Disputes Southeast Asia Philippines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palm Sunday, Purim, Holi celebrated all over New York City on SundayParishioners arrived from all over the planet to get in touch with their respective faiths.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Sunday Outlook: A Wind Advisory is in effect; Storms arrive Sunday nightWe're heading into a windy Sunday across North Texas with thunderstorm chances arriving Sunday night into Monday morning.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Archbishop Gomez and believers celebrate Palm Sunday Mass on SundayPalm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady in downtown Los Angeles included the blessing of the palms.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

‘Political Correctness’: Chinese Media Complain Netflix Cast Non-Chinese Actors in ‘3 Body Problem’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Chinese Girl Names: 110 Ideas For Chinese Baby Names For GirlsGenevieve Shaw Brown is an Emmy award-winning lifestyle journalist and the author of the parenting book, “The Happiest Mommy You Know.” She is an avid traveler and was named the Lowell Thomas Silver Grand Award Travel Journalist of the Year. She has appeared as a parenting, travel and lifestyle expert on every network in the country.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

South Carolina, Iowa to face off in NCAA Women's Basketball Championship SundayDigital content producer at News 5

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »