Chinese EV startups Xpeng, Li Auto deliver a record number of cars in October

The G6 sells in the roughly the 200,000 yuan 250,000 yuan ($27,340 to $34,170) price range, while Li Auto's SUVs sell for more than 300,000 yuan.remained far ahead of its immediate peers at 40,422 cars in October. The company's currently available cars are not purely battery-powered since they come with a fuel tank for extending the battery's driving range.All three companies are listed in the U.S. and saw shares rise overnight. Xpeng climbed the most, up by 7%.

