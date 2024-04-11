Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping Hosts Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, Asserts Taiwan is Part of China

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping hosted former President of Taiwan Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday, declaring that Taiwan is not a separate entity from communist China as their peoples “share the same bloodline, culture, and history.” Ma served as president of the nation of Taiwan between 2008 and 2016, representing the pro-communist Kuomintang party.

Taiwan is a sovereign state independent of China that has never been ruled by a government headquartered in Beijing, and Ma became president through a free and fair election. Despite having been the leader of the sovereign entity, Ma has championed friendly relations with the Chinese Communist Party, which rejects the reality of Taiwanese nationhood and insists the country is a rogue province rightfully governed by Beijing. Chinese state media, which covered Ma’s visit extensively, did not indicate that Ma objected to Xi’s repeated claims over his country. On the contrary, the state outlet Xinhuaof hardline anti-communist Vice President Lai Ching-te to the presidency of the country in January, extending the rule of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after two terms of outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, who succeeded M

