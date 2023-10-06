China warns of big waves, wind and rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches

Waves of up to nine metres were expected in the South China Sea under the impact of the storm on Saturday and Sunday, the State Oceanic Administration said as it issued an orange alert, the second highest in a four-coloured warning system.

Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, is heading west along China's southern coast at a speed of 5-10 kph, the National Meteorological Centre.October 6, 2023 Moldova's pro-European President, Maia Sandu, said Russia's Wagner paramilitary force was the main force behind an attempt to foment a coup against her, she told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Typhoon Koinu targets southern Taiwan, southeastern ChinaIn the West Pacific basin, a robust typhoon is taking aim at Taiwan, the northernmost tip of the Philippines and southeastern China with the impacts of heavy rain and gusty winds. The center of Typhoon Koinu, known as Jenny in the Philippines, was churning near the southernmost coast of Taiwan late Wednesday. Koinu was packing...

Typhoon Koinu establishes new Taiwan wind record, sets sights on southeastern ChinaPowerful Typhoon Koinu slammed southern Taiwan early Thursday, bringing record-setting winds, killing one person and injuring hundreds more. It now has southeastern China in its forecast path, where there can be more damaging winds and heavy rain into this weekend, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The typhoon, known as &8216;Jenny&8217; in the Philippines, was churning just...

Typhoon Koinu heads toward southern China and Hong Kong after leaving 1 dead in TaiwanA typhoon is heading toward southern China and Hong Kong after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan. Typhoon Koinu was weakening as it headed west across the South China Sea on Friday toward China’s Guangdong province. The China Meteorological Administration forecasts it will turn to the southwest in waters off the coast by Sunday. Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou canceled some flights and trains. One person was killed by flying glass in the Taiwanese city of Taichung on Thursday and more than 300 others were injured around the island.

