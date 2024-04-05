China Using Deceptive Social Media Accounts to Gather Information on U.S. Elections, Report Says

Entities affiliated with China are using deceptive social media accounts to probe U.S. opinion on divisive issues in a potential attempt to gather information on how to disrupt elections, while also using AI-generated content to attempt to sway public opinion.

The analysis from Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center found no change in China's priorities or targets but noted the latest trends represent a change in tactics.

