China Uses AI to Target Voters with Disinformation Campaigns

China is leveraging artificial intelligence to target voters in the United States, Taiwan, and other countries with disinformation campaigns , according to recent cybersecurity research from Microsoft and U.S. officials. The report reveals that Chinese-linked online actors are using generative AI tools to spread false information through fake social media accounts, aiming to influence elections in foreign countries.

These accounts began posting last year about topics such as American drug use, immigration policies, and racial tensions

