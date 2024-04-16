China Urges Israel to Exercise Restraint Following Attack on Iran

The communist government of China demanded Israel “exercise calm and restraint” on Sunday following an unprecedented attack featuring over 300 drones and missiles on the Israel i homeland on Iran .
Iranian pro-government supporters gather at Palestine Square in Tehran, on April 14, 2024, in a celebration of the early morning Iran’s IRGC attack on Israel.the attack was necessary in response to an airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that killed seven terrorists with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps , including Quds Force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi. Israel is widely believed to have been responsible for the attack but has not officially taken responsibility.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024.
