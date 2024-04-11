China to Remain Largest Growth Engine for World Economy Despite Slowdown

China will remain the largest growth engine for the world economy in spite of its slowdown, says the Asian Development Bank . ADB forecasts China to post annual GDP growth of 4.8% in 2024, lower than the country's target of "around 5%" for the year. Even with slower growth, China is expected to account for a sizable portion of growth in Asia and the world. China will remain the largest growth engine for the world economy in spite of its slowdown, the Asian Development Bank said.

"China is obviously going to still be important for some time to come. They still account for nearly half of GDP in Asia Pacific," ADB's chief economist Albert Park said in a press conference for the bank's Asian Development Outlook report. "Although growth is moderating, and we are expecting it to continue moderating in the coming years… it's likely to contribute the most growth of any economy in the world to global growth," said Park. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly‘Lose-lose situation': New Swiss bank laws could derail UBS' challenge to Wall Street giants, respectively, based on purchasing power parities exchange rates, a metric used by the ADB, World Bank and International Monetary Fund.and an attractive alternative to China. The South Asian nation's economy recently expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters,"India's importance to growth in the region is increasing," Park told CNBC via emai

China Growth Economy Asian Development Bank GDP

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China will remain the world's No. 1 growth driver, says the Asian Development BankChina will remain the largest growth engine for the world economy in spite of its slowdown, says the Asian Development Bank.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Will the Largest Medical Body in US Remain Silent After Al-Shifa’s Destruction?The American Medical Association condemned Russia\'s attack on medical workers in Ukraine but has been silent on Gaza.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Interior green wall plants treated with antigibberellin plant growth regulators show controlled stem growthAs more businesses recognize the many benefits of having plants in the workplace, interior green walls, also known as living walls, have gained popularity in recent years for their aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Experts Tell Congress: China Building ‘World’s Largest DNA Database’ Usable to Harvest OrgansSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Report: Tesla Slows Down Production At Its Largest EV Factory In ChinaMarket turmoil and fierce competition affect everyone, directly or indirectly, sooner or later. It seems that Tesla come across some challenges in China, too.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »