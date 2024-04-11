China to Remain Largest Growth Engine for World Economy Despite Slowdown

China will remain the largest growth engine for the world economy in spite of its slowdown, says the Asian Development Bank . ADB forecasts China to post annual GDP growth of 4.8% in 2024, lower than the country's target of "around 5%" for the year. Even with slower growth, China is expected to account for a sizable portion of growth in Asia and the world. China will remain the largest growth engine for the world economy in spite of its slowdown, the Asian Development Bank said.
"China is obviously going to still be important for some time to come. They still account for nearly half of GDP in Asia Pacific," ADB's chief economist Albert Park said in a press conference for the bank's Asian Development Outlook report. "Although growth is moderating, and we are expecting it to continue moderating in the coming years… it's likely to contribute the most growth of any economy in the world to global growth," said Park. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly‘Lose-lose situation': New Swiss bank laws could derail UBS' challenge to Wall Street giants, respectively, based on purchasing power parities exchange rates, a metric used by the ADB, World Bank and International Monetary Fund.and an attractive alternative to China. The South Asian nation's economy recently expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters,"India's importance to growth in the region is increasing," Park told CNBC via emai
China Growth Economy Asian Development Bank GDP
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »