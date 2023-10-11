China to host Belt and Road forum in Beijing Oct 17-18

The conference in Beijing on Oct. 17-18 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by Xi, with representatives from many developing countries, notably from Latin America and Africa, expected to attend.attended the two previous forums, in 2017 and 2019, and the Kremlin said in September he had accepted an invitation to the forum and for talks with Xi.

The Russian leader is not known to have gone abroad since the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine. Putin is expected to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, before the Beijing meeting. Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the ICC, which was established to prosecute war crimes.

The BRI is a plan for global infrastructure and energy networks that China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes. But critics see the plan - billed as recreating the ancient Silk Road to boost global trade - as a tool for China to spread its geopolitical and economic influence. headtopics.com

Putin, in a message to Xi this month, said their talks would deepen Russian-Chinese ties "for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in interests of ensuring security and stability on the Eurasian continent and throughout the world".

China had signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations, the foreign ministry said. Italy, the only Group of Seven country to sign up, has criticised the 2019 decision by a previous government to join the BRI scheme, with its foreign minister recently saying trade between Italy and China had not improved. headtopics.com

Reporting by Liz Lee, Bernard Orr and Ethan Wang; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral FahmyThe Palestinian envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday described Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip and vow to impose a complete siege on the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave as "nothing less than genocidal.

A government report released Tuesday praises the program, which has provided financing to build ports, power plants and other projects around the world. The report glosses over criticism that the initiative has saddled poor countries with too much debt and also increased global emissions of climate changing greenho

