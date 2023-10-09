China targets 50% boost in computing power as AI race with U.S. ramps up

China plans to increase the country's computing power by 50% by 2025, the country's key ministries said in a plan launched Monday.

An exaflop refers to a unit of computing power, with one exaflop equivalent to the computing power of two million mainstream laptop computers. The world's second-largest economy wants to have computing capacity equal to 300 exaflops, according to a plan from six government departments, including the powerful cyberspace regulator. That would be up from the 197 exaflop computing power the country currently has.

Expanding computing power is seen as key for supporting the development of artificial intelligence which requires advanced semiconductors to process huge amounts of data. As part of its computing push, China wants to focus on areas such as memory storage and networks for transmitting data, and it is also planning to build more data centers.The Chinese ministries said that the security of the supply chain will also be strengthened. headtopics.com

