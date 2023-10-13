China sets stricter rules for training generative AI models

The draft regulations emphasize that data subject to censorship on the Chinese internet should not serve as training material for these models.by the National Information Security Standardization Committee, comprising representatives from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and law enforcement agencies.

Screenshot of the National Information Security Standardization Committee (NISSC) publication. Source: NISSC The committee recommends performing a security evaluation on the content utilized to train publicly accessible generative AI models. Content exceeding"5% in the form of unlawful and detrimental information" will be designated for blacklisting.

The draft regulations also emphasize that data subject to censorship on the Chinese internet should not serve as training material for these models. headtopics.com

The recently unveiled draft security stipulations, necessitate that organizations engaged in training these AI models obtain explicit consent from individuals whose personal data, encompassing biometric information, is employed for training. Additionally, the guidelines include comprehensive instructions on preventing infringements related to intellectual property.

