China's Vegetarian Cuisine: Meat-Like Ingredients Without the Meat

In China's vegetarian cuisine, some dishes include ingredients that look surprisingly like meat. But these aren't animal products at all—rather, they're most likely a soybean-based food, such as tofu, or they're made from gluten, also known as seitan (a moniker of Japanese origin that has become a common term for the ingredient), or in Chinese as mianjin.

Centuries ago, Chinese cooks began rinsing wheat flour-based dough to wash out the starch and leave behind the gluten, which is the primary protein in wheat. Seitan's stringy, chewy texture has made it a popular alternative to meats like chicken and duck, and a common addition to Chinese dishes like hot pot, stir fries, and stew

