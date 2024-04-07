China's Top Electric Vehicle Forum to Hold Conference in California

China 's top electric vehicle forum, the World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC), will hold a conference in Sacramento, California from May 16-17, according to a statement from the Chinese Society of Automotive Engineers. However, concerns over subsidies have made the issue a bone of contention in relations between Beijing and Washington , as the U.S. seeks to protect its domestic EV sector from Chinese imports.

The WNEVC in Munich, Germany in September was the first time the forum was held outside China, indicating Chinese EV makers' ambitions for expansion

China Electric Vehicle Forum Conference California Subsidies Beijing Washington EV Sector Chinese Imports Expansion

