China's Slower Electric Car Sales Growth Spells Trouble for Tesla and BYD

China , the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, is expected to see a slower growth rate in electric cars sales this year, spelling trouble for major players like Tesla and local competitor BYD . More than half of Tesla ’s sales come from the communist country, adding more problems to the company which is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500 this year.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, sales of new-energy vehicles in China are projected to rise by 25 percent to 11 million units in 2024. While this may seem like a healthy increase, it is significantly lower than the 36 percent growth rate observed last year. This slowdown in demand is raising concerns for EV manufacturers, particularly Tesla and BYD, which have been battling for dominance in the Chinese market. SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2020 — Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses with Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicle owners during a ceremony in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 202

China Electric Vehicle EV Sales Growth Tesla BYD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BYD Dolphin: the cheapest BYD EV on sale in the UKComing soon: HiPhi is a tech-centred EV brand coming to British showrooms soon

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

How BYD grew from battery maker to electric vehicle juggernaut, overtaking TeslaWarren Buffet-backed BYD recently became the world’s top EV maker, and has ambitious plans to win over foreign markets with its cost-competitive cars.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

BYD may hand back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales declineBYD may hand back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales decline

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Tesla reclaims EV sales crown from BYD despite huge shortfallTesla delivered around 63,000 fewer cars than expected last quarter, but still outpaced Chinese rival BYD

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

BYD hands back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales declineBYD, China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker, reported first quarter 2024 sales fell 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, handing back the title of world's biggest EV seller to Tesla after winning it last year.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

BYD Sales Surge In March But EV Figures No Longer Rival TeslaBYD will lose its crown as the world's largest producer of EVs to Tesla this quarter

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »