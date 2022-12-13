China's President Xi Jinping emphasizes openness to foreign investors

To hear China's President Xi Jinping tell it — as he was set to do before an APEC CEO Summit audience in San Francisco on Thursday — his nation's economy is open, and foreign investors are welcome. In fact, Xi uses the word"open" in some form (open, opening, openness) a dozen times in the text of remarks delivered to U.S.

business leaders — to which The Examiner obtained early access — perhaps recognizing that getting foreign CEOs interested in investing in China is a harder sell now than it has been in decades, especially since many companies that have done business in China know how far short of"open" some sectors in China actually are. In fact, for the first time in data going back to 1998, more foreign direct investment left China in the July-September quarter than came in, according to a report this month from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchang

