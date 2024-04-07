China's military conducts patrols in response to US-led naval exercises

China 's military has conducted air and sea patrols to control activities that disrupt the South China Sea, in response to joint naval exercises by the US and its allies. The US, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines announced joint exercises to safeguard the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the sea. China has territorial disputes with Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea, with skirmishes with the Philippines escalating.

The Chinese military stated that it has organized patrols to control military activities that disrupt the South China Sea

China Military Patrols South China Sea US Allies Naval Exercises Territorial Disputes Philippines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines, China spat escalates over ‘misguided’ South China Sea claims as Blinken visits regionSecretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the Philippines to reiterate U.S. commitment to its regional partners as China continues to ramp up maritime aggression in the South China Sea.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

China tells U.S. to not take sides on South China Sea issueChina said the U.S. must refrain from taking sides on the South China Sea issue, after Blinken said a security deal extended to attacks on Filipino guard.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

China Accused of Attacking US Ally in South China Sea: What We KnowFor the second time this month, the Philippines says personnel were injured by a Chinese force seeking to blockade Manila-held Second Thomas Shoal.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

China Conducts Military Patrols in South China Sea Amid Joint Drills by Four NationsChina conducts military patrols in the South China Sea on the same day as joint drills by the Philippines, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The announcement follows a declaration by defence chiefs from four nations, including the Philippines, to conduct joint drills in the area.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

China: It patrolled the South China Sea in an apparent response to US naval drillsChina’s military says it has conducted air and sea patrols and that all activities that “disrupt the South China Sea” are under control

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

China Warns of Possible World War III in South China SeaBeijing warns that tensions in the South China Sea could escalate into World War III as it focuses on the Philippines and territorial disputes. The US has issued warnings to China regarding their mutual defense treaty with the Philippines.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »