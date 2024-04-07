China's military conducts patrols in response to joint naval exercises

China 's military said Sunday that it had conducted air and sea patrols and that all activities that “disrupt the South China Sea” are under control, an apparent response to naval exercises by the U.S. and its allies.

that they would hold joint exercises in the sea to safeguard the rule of law and uphold the right to sail through and fly over the waters

China Military Patrols South China Sea Joint Naval Exercises

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines, China spat escalates over ‘misguided’ South China Sea claims as Blinken visits regionSecretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the Philippines to reiterate U.S. commitment to its regional partners as China continues to ramp up maritime aggression in the South China Sea.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

China tells U.S. to not take sides on South China Sea issueChina said the U.S. must refrain from taking sides on the South China Sea issue, after Blinken said a security deal extended to attacks on Filipino guard.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

China Accused of Attacking US Ally in South China Sea: What We KnowFor the second time this month, the Philippines says personnel were injured by a Chinese force seeking to blockade Manila-held Second Thomas Shoal.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

China Conducts Military Patrols in South China Sea Amid Joint Drills by Four NationsChina conducts military patrols in the South China Sea on the same day as joint drills by the Philippines, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The announcement follows a declaration by defence chiefs from four nations, including the Philippines, to conduct joint drills in the area.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Explained: South China Sea dispute and the wider geopolitical power-playSeven nations heavily contest the waterway, which is vital for commercial trade and subsistence, as tensions soar between Beijing and Washington over regional security.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Chinese coast guard ships attempt to block Philippine vessels carrying scientists in South China SeaPhilippine officials say Chinese coast guard ships backed by a military helicopter tried unsuccessfully to block two Philippine government vessels carrying scientists from reaching two sandbars in the disputed South China Sea.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »