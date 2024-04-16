China's GDP Grows 1.6% in Q1, Beating Expectations

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China 's GDP grew 1.6% in the first quarter , compared to a Reuters poll expectations of 1.4% and a revised fourth quarter expansion of 1.2%.

Gross domestic product in the January to March period grew 5.3% compared to a year ago — faster than the 5.2% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.6% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters. The strong first quarter growth will make the government comfortable with its current policy stance, he said in a note on Tuesday."With the Fed rate cut probability declining, I think the chance of rate cut by is also diminishing," he added.

The weaker-than-expected growth of industrial output in March is associated with the sluggish utilization rate of industrial capacity, while the slowing down of retail sales was"unsurprising," said Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at investment management and real estate firm JLL.

