China's flagging economy gets a temporary boost as holiday travel returns to pre-pandemic levels

China maintained locked-downs and other restrictions much longer than most other countries, enforcing a “zero-COVID” policy until last December.

Planes and high-speed trains were heavily booked over the holiday. The tourism ministry said that 826 million domestic trips were made, up 4.1% from 2019 and 71.3% from last year. Domestic tourism benefited somewhat from a slower recovery in international travel as people chose to travel at home.

Booking agency Trip.com said that outbound travel volume during the holiday was more than eight times higher than in 2022. Popular destinations included Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, and travel to more distant countries such as Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and France grew compared to the last major national holiday in May.

