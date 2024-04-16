China's First-Quarter GDP Growth Expected at 4.6%

On Tuesday, China 's first-quarter gross domestic product numbers will be in focus, with the world's second-largest economy expected to grow 4.6% from a year ago. Nikkei 225
Overnight in the U.S., stocks retreated on Monday as rising yields and worries over the conflict in the Middle East overshadowed strong Goldman Sachs earnings andalso poured cold water on the market bounce, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury rising above the key 4.6% level in the session and reaching its highest point since mid-November.
CNBC Pro: These 10 oil stocks are the most — and least — sensitive to price swings amid Iran-Israel tensionsCNBC Pro screened for stocks in the MSCI World Energy Index that are both highly correlated and inversely correlated with international benchmark Brent crude oil prices over the past week, month, and year.Asian markets have had a mixed start to the year — with investors looking keenly at India, Japan and increasingly China.
"What is not priced into the current market, in our view, is a potential continuation of a direct conflict between Iran and Israel," Maximilian Layton, head of commodities research at Citi, told clients in a note. Oil prices could spike above $100 a barrel depending on how Israel responds to the attack, the analyst wrote.Nasdaq Composite
