China's factory activity expands for first time in six months, in latest sign economy is recovering

An official Chinese survey says the country's factory activity has recorded its first expansion in six months, providing another sign that the world’s second-largest economy is gradually improving following its post-pandemic malaise. Performances in some sectors have shown improvements, including in factory output and retail sales. But China’s property crisis is still dragging on its economic growth.

Official data say the index measuring non-manufacturing commercial activities grew to 51.7 from August’s 51. The composite index rose to 52 from 51.3.

Zhao said the improvement indicated by the latest indexes suggest the level of economic activity is rebounding. As government policies take effect, positive economic factors are increasing, he said. However, China’s economic rebound remained uneven. Real estate developers are struggling to repay heavy debts in a time of slack demand. Last month, investment in real estate fell 8.8% from the year before.

The heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group on Thursday in Hong Kong said authorities had informed it that its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, was subjected to "mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes".

