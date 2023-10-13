China's exports, imports slump narrows in Sept in boost to recovery prospects

Outbound shipments in September declined 6.2% from a year ago, following a drop of 8.8% in August, and beating economists' forecast for a 7.6% fall in a Reuters poll.

The figures were backed up by new export orders in an official factory survey two weeks ago which showed improvement last month, partly because of a peak export shipping season for Christmas products and favourable base effects.

Global trade activities, represented by the Baltic Dry Index, also reported notable growth in September. However, Lv Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, said at a press conference earlier on Friday that China's trade still faces a complex and severe external environment headtopics.com

Thanks to gradual recovery in domestic demand, imports also fell at a slower pace, down 6.2%. They missed the 6.0% decline forecast in the poll, but came in better than a 7.3% contraction in August. That resulted in a broader trade surplus of $77.71 billion in September, compared with a $70 billion surplus expected in the poll and $68.36 billion in August.

Overall, economists say it's too early to make a call on how domestic demand will pan out in coming months as the crisis-hit property sector, uncertainties in employment and household income growth as well as weak confidence among some private firms pose risks to a durable economic rebound. headtopics.com

A weak yuan is another headache for policymakers as it restricts the amount of monetary stimulus China could deliver. Moreover, Beijing is having to navigate challenging relations with the United States amid rising tensions between the two economic superpowers over trade, technology and geopolitics.In order to help the economy meet the government's annual growth target of around 5%, China is considering issuing at least 1 trillion yuan ($137.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

China's exports, imports slump narrows in Sept in boost to recovery prospectsChina's exports, imports slump narrows in Sept in boost to recovery prospects

China's trade slump likely eased further in September, adds to stabilisation signs: Reuters pollChina's trade slump likely eased further in September, adds to stabilisation signs: Reuters poll

China's Sept consumer prices flat, factory deflation persistsChina's Sept consumer prices flat, factory deflation persists

China's Sept consumer prices flat, factory deflation persistsChina's consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at slower pace, official data showed on Friday, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

China Auto Sales Rose in September on Promotions, Holiday TravelBy Jiahui Huang China's vehicle sales rose in September, helped by sales promotions and holiday buying. Retail sales of passenger cars in the world's biggest...

China: Tesla Increased EV Exports, But Retail Sales Fell In September 2023New sales data from China reveals that September was a very unusual month for Tesla, which noted a sharp decrease in retail Model 3 sales.