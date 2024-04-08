China's Electric Vehicle Companies Not Dependent on Subsidies, Says Commerce Minister

China 's electric vehicle companies do not rely on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage , according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. He also dismissed accusations of China 's 'overcapacity' by the United States and Europe .

Wang made these remarks at a roundtable meeting of Chinese firms in Paris, where discussions on China's exports of electric vehicles into the European market are expected.

