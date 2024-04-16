China's Economy Grows 5.3% in Q1, Beating Expectations

On Tuesday, China 's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, faster than the 4.6% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.plunged 1.85%, leading losses in Asia, while the broad based Topix was down 1.51%. Overnight the yen crossed 154 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest level since June 1990.Overnight in the U.S.

On a month-on-month basis, prices of new housing in first-tier cities fell by 0.1% month-on-month, while sale prices of new homes in second and third-tier cities fell by 0.3% and 0.4% month-on-month, respectively.The yen has been firmly beyond the 150 mark since the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on March 19, with Japanese officials repeatedly saying that"all options are on the table" to counter excessive yen moves.

Looking ahead, those searching for pockets of opportunities in the region can look to Morgan Stanley's selection of"alpha" stocks. Alpha stocks refer to those with the ability to beat the market.An Israeli Sikorsky helicopter is flying near Ashkelon as an Oil Rig is seen at the background, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, November 14, 2023.on Monday shrugged off Iran's weekend air assault against Israel with U.S.

China Economy Growth First Quarter Expectations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Economy Grows 5.3% in Q1 2024, Beating ExpectationsChina's economy expanded by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing market expectations of 5.0%. The country's GDP rate also increased by 1.6% on a quarterly basis. However, retail sales and industrial production figures fell short of estimates.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

China's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectationsChina’s economy beat expectations in the first quarter of the year with help from policies and an increase in demand.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

UK economy grows in Feb, shows signs of exiting recessionUK economy grows in Feb, shows signs of exiting recession

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Economy grows but soaring food prices prevent Americans from feeling the benefitsNew data from the Labor Department showsoverall inflation has eased, but Americans are not feeling that decline.From fast food to restaurants to grocery stores

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

China services sector activity grows as expected in March- Caixin PMIChina services sector activity grows as expected in March- Caixin PMI

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

China Q1 GDP grows 5.3%, more than expectedChina Q1 GDP grows 5.3%, more than expected

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »