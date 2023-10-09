China’s Economic Gloom Takes Shine Off Its Golden Week

Country Garden, once seen as one of China’s most stable property developers, is now struggling financially, leaving the future of unfinished megadevelopments like Malaysia’s Forest City in doubt. Here’s how overbuilding, and a streak of bad luck, have left China’s real-estate developers in the red.

SINGAPORE—An eight-day holiday in China is usually a bumper time for home sales and tourism. This year’s Golden Week, not so much.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law.

Read more:

WSJ »

The power of brand recognition compels The Exorcist: Believer to the top of the weekend box officeThe Devil takes the top spot of the U.S. box office, but PAW Patrol takes second

Maryland takes a run at Ohio State before fading down the stretchMaryland led early in the second half but couldn’t keep up with No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus.

Senate Dems look to push Jack Lew’s confirmation after attack in IsraelThe confirmation of Biden's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel suddenly takes on new urgency.

No. 11 Alabama takes first place in SEC West with 26-20 win over Texas A&MDon't count out Alabama just yet.

Drake offers to pay medical bills for fan with multiple sclerosis: 'Whatever it takes'The “God’s Plan” rapper also promised to cover the tuition of seven other concertgoers at his Toronto show on Friday.